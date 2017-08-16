Utah Gov. Gary Herbert participated Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Utah STEM Bus, a mobile classroom for science, technology, engineering and math education. 

The bus, developed by Utah’s STEM Action Center, is intended to bring hands-on learning experiences to students during the 2017-2018 school year.

The donated Utah Transit Authority bus has been remodeled and promotes STEM concepts with interactive displays on video game design, computer programming, robotics, spacial math and structural engineering.

Program coordinator Abby Dowd said in a statement that the bus would travel to schools across the state upon request.

