(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah STEM Bus is parked in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City Wednesday August 16, 2017. The Utah STEM Action Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan High School's FIRST Robotics Team members Nicole Brooks and Ethan Nielsen, center right, maneuver their Beet Bot into position so Gov. Gary Herbert can control it to cut the red ribbon during ceremony by the Utah STEM Action Center to celebrate the launch of the Utah STEM Bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan High School's FIRST Robotics Team members Nicole Brooks and Ethan Nielsen, center right, help Gov. Gary Herbert cut a red ribbon with their gold scissor equipped Beet Bot during ceremony by the Utah STEM Action Center to celebrate the launch of the Utah STEM Bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan High School's FIRST Robotics Team members Nicole Brooks and Ethan Nielsen, center right, help Gov. Gary Herbert cut a red ribbon with their gold scissor equipped Beet Bot during ceremony by the Utah STEM Action Center to celebrate the launch of the Utah STEM Bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Work stations inside the Utah STEM Bus is parked in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City Wednesday August 16, 2017. The Utah STEM Action Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Work stations inside the Utah STEM Bus is parked in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City Wednesday August 16, 2017. The Utah STEM Action Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah STEM Bus is parked in front of the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City Wednesday August 16, 2017 prior to the Utah STEM Action Center's ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the bus into the 2016-2017 school year. The Center transformed a donated Utah Transit Authority bus into a mobile classroom to bring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math experiences to Utah students.