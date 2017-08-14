Protective glasses handed out by the John A. Moran Eye Center ahead of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse may not work — and center officials are asking Utah residents to throw them away.
Earlier this month, the Salt Lake City-based center handed out 1,000 free solar eclipse glasses, which look similar to 3-D movie theater glasses and block out all but one-millionth of the sun’s rays. After those 1,000 ran out, Moran optical shops sold them for $1.50 each.
But on Sunday, the center was notified via email by Amazon.com that those glasses were being recalled, according to a University of Utah news release.
“Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer,” the email stated. “We recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.”
Glasses with a Clark Planetarium label are fine, the news released stated.
Looking directly at the Sun anytime — during an eclipse or not— risks permanent damage to the retina’s macula, an oval-shaped area at the center of the retina which controls high-resolution and color vision. The damage manifests as blurred or blind spots in the center of vision, making it difficult to read or distinguish facial features.
Individuals who purchased glasses can receive a refund from where they bought them. For questions, individuals can call 801-587-0712 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
True eclipse glasses meet a worldwide standard from the International Organization for Standardization labeled ISO 12312-2, according to the American Astronomical Society, and make it impossible to see anything else when worn, other than when onlookers turn their vision toward the Sun.
The eclipse can also be viewed behind welder’s glass with a number 14 filter or greater, according to National Aeronautics and Space Association. More information on recommendation vendors for the glasses can be found at nasa.gov.