Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green, charged in five alleged sexual assaults, was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday.
Green, 22, was transported to Logan after being held in a California jail since his arrest earlier this month.
On Tuesday morning, Greg Skordas, Green's attorney, said he had not yet spoken to his client.
Green, who is from California, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of forcible sex abuse in five separate alleged attacks between November 2013 and November 2015.
Green is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 in Utah's 1st District Court.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported in July that four women — who did not know one another — separately went to Logan police in 2015 alleging that Green sexually assaulted them. Green was not initially charged, but Cache County prosecutors began re-examining the cases after The Tribune's story.
Three of those women were included in the charges, plus two women who reported to police since July.
Green began classes at Utah State in 2011. He has since graduated but remained on campus through spring 2016. In April 2016, he signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL team waived him in August after learning of the multiple sexual-assault allegations.