In May 2014, Berry's lawyers filed a petition in Nevada's 8th Judicial District Court for post-conviction relief asserting, among other claims, that newly discovered evidence showed their client was innocent. The evidence submitted to support their argument included declarations from Jackson confessing to the crime; from the jailhouse informant recanting his trial testimony; from Fasse describing her interview with Jackson; and from an acquaintance of Jackson who said he confessed to shooting Burkes.