Logan • Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green was denied bail Tuesday by 1st District Judge Brian Cannell.
Prosecutors, highlighting the similarities of the seven separate sex-assault accusations against him during a two hour hearing, argued that Green would be a substantial danger to the community if released on bail.
Green usually met the women on Tinder or USU's campus in Logan, took them back to his apartment and turn on a movie before allegedly sexually assaulting them, despite their protests, according to investigator testimony.
Green, 23, has been charged with six counts of rape, one count of forcible sex abuse and one count of aggravated kidnapping in seven alleged attacks between November 2013 and November 2015.
He cried as his attorney, Skye Lazaro, described the numerous individuals she spoke with who were "brokenhearted" by the allegations.
"People who know him think the world of him," she said, adding that he doesn't have any prior criminal record.
"This isn't a guy out there doing foolish stuff in high school, or getting in trouble before he came here or after he left," she said. "So I hesitate to call these isolated events, but there is nothing else about him to lead us to believe he's going to be a danger."
Green has entered not-guilty pleas to the eight charges, Lazaro said.
North Park Police Detective Ulysses Black and Cache County Attorney's Office special investigator Sean Marshall both testified Tuesday to the details of each of the seven charged attacks.
Based on that testimony and information in the affidavits, Cannell denied Green bail, saying that he believes Green "is a substantial risk to the community."
Because there are so many allegations, the preliminary hearings will be set over the course of three days: March 29-31.
Lazaro argued Green should be granted bail, saying that it was his "fundamental right" and that he was "obviously not a flight risk" because he has been cooperating with police since 2015.
That year, four women filed police reports with local law enforcement, saying they'd been raped or sexually assaulted by Green. But investigations into the cases languished, and two were not sent to prosecutors for consideration of charges.
Cache County prosecutors began re-examining the four cases after The Salt Lake Tribune published a story about the cases in July. In October, prosecutors filed charges involving three of those women, plus two others who came forward to police since July. Two more women were added to the case in November.
Prosecutors have in the past months investigated 14 allegations against the former linebacker.
Lazaro noted on Tuesday that sexual assault has been in the news a lot this year, giving the example of the cases at Baylor University. She added that The Tribune story was not published until after Green signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in April. Green was cut from the NFL team this summer after they learned of the multiple sexual assault allegations against him.
"These cases, some of them are old and they were never disclosed at the time," Lazaro said. "All of the sudden people see the media report and then they're calling police saying it was that guy."
But Cache County criminal deputy attorney Spencer Walsh said that all of the women had reported to someone prior to the publication of The Tribune's story.
Black and Marshall testified that two named Green as their alleged attacker to a friend or family member, one disclosed that he was a football player, and another described what he was wearing to a friend.
"There are seven separate accusers," Walsh said. It's "clear [Green] poses a substantial danger to the community."
The details of the allegations are as follows:
• November 2013: A woman — identified as M.H. in documents — says she met Green on the dating app Tinder. On the night of the alleged attack, Green made M.H. dinner at his apartment before starting a movie in his bedroom. When Green began taking her clothes off, M.H. repeatedly told him to stop, the charges state, but he overpowered her and raped her.
• October 2014: Carsen Davis — who spoke with The Tribune and agreed to the use of her full name — said Green approached her at the Taggart Student Center and asked for her number. On the night of the alleged attack, he took her back to his apartment, where they watched a movie until he started aggressively kissing and touching her. She said no and got up to leave but he pinned her to the wall. She continued to protest, but he overpowered her: pinning her to the bed and raping her, the charges state.
• Oct. 24, 2014: A woman — identified as L.P. in documents — says Green assaulted her while watching a movie at his apartment. When she tried to leave, Green pushed her into the bathroom, she told police, and forced her legs apart and began grinding his body against hers; both remained clothed. She was able to exit the bathroom, according to the affidavit, but Green then pinned her to a wall and continued pressing against her.
• Jan. 11, 2015: Catherine — who spoke with The Tribune and asked to be identified by a pseudonym — said Green approached her at the Taggart Student Center and asked for her number. On the night of the alleged attack, he took her back to his apartment, where they watched television until he started taking her clothes off. She said no, but he overpowered her and raped her, the charges state. She went to police within a week.
• May 31, 2015: Anna — who spoke with The Tribune and asked to be identified by her first name — met Green on Tinder, she said, and within days he called at 2 a.m. to say he was near her apartment. He followed her to her bedroom and she ended up on the floor, she said. Green then raped her, the charges state. She did not report to Logan police until November 2015.
• August 2015: A woman — identified as C.H. in documents — says she met Green on Tinder. The two first met at Aggie Ice Cream and then proceeded to Green's apartment. They started watching a movie when he began kissing her and removing her clothes. She fought and said no, but he eventually overpowered her and raped her, the charges state.
• Nov. 21, 2015: Days after Anna reported being assaulted, Debbie — who spoke with The Tribune and asked to be identified by a pseudonym — was at a party at Green's apartment. She had been drinking before Green locked her in his bedroom and raped her, she told police days later.
• No charges were filed in connection with Mary, who told The Tribune and police that Green also assaulted her in November 2015. She asked to be identified by a pseudonym.
Green began classes at Utah State in 2011 and remained on campus through spring 2016. After graduating, he signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2016. The NFL team cut him in August after learning he was the subject of multiple sex assault investigations.
If convicted of any of the rape or kidnapping charges, Green faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison, while the sex abuse count carries a maximum penalty of one to 15 years behind bars.