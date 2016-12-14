• October 2014: Carsen Davis — who spoke with The Tribune and agreed to the use of her full name — said Green approached her at the Taggart Student Center and asked for her number. On the night of the alleged attack, he took her back to his apartment, where they watched a movie until he started aggressively kissing and touching her. She said no and got up to leave but he pinned her to the wall. She continued to protest, but he overpowered her: pinning her to the bed and raping her, the charges state.