He'd met her before, but only recently — on Tinder or on Utah State University's campus in Logan. They ended up in his apartment, where he turned on a movie.
Then he sexually assaulted her — removing her clothing without her consent and ignoring her pleas to stop, telling her she'd enjoy what was happening.
That, according to a document submitted this week by prosecutors, is the pattern Torrey Green followed in seven attacks against seven women between November 2013 and November 2015.
Green, 23, has been charged with six counts of rape, one count of forcible sex abuse and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
He is being held in Cache County jail awaiting his bail hearing Tuesday. Prosecutors submitted the document to be used as evidence in that hearing.
Prosecutors have in the past months investigated 14 allegations against the former linebacker.
Four of those women had filed police reports with local law enforcement in 2015, but investigations into the cases had languished and none had led to charges. Two of the cases were not sent to prosecutors for consideration of charges, according to police reports accessed in May by The Salt Lake Tribune.
In a July interview with The Tribune, Green denied the initial four allegations, saying they were "blown out of proportion."
Cache County prosecutors began re-examining the four cases after The Tribune published a story about the cases in July.
In October, prosecutors filed charges involving three of those women, plus two others who came forward to police since July.
Two more women were added to the case last month.
The document submitted Tuesday highlights how the women in all seven charged cases reported similar details to police. All said that they were assaulted the first or second time they hung out with Green — at his apartment, in six of the cases.
At the time of the assaults, according to the document, Green disregarded the women's verbal and physical "cues" that they did not consent to sex or to having their clothes removed.
In five of the seven cases, the women said that Green told them they would enjoy the sex.
Prosecutors are asking the court to deny Green's request for bail. The similarities between the allegations and the fact thay were made independent of one another show he "constitutes a substantial danger to public safety," according to documents submitted Wednesday.
North Park police detective Ulysses Black and Cache County attorney's office special investigator Sean Marshall likely will be called to testify next week, according to court documents.
Prosecutors also submitted documents asking the court to allow prosecutors to submit "uncharged misconduct evidence," using the doctrine of chances, at the preliminary hearings. The doctrine of chances allows evidence to be admitted showing it's unlikely the defendant would innocently, repeatedly be involved in similar situations.
If convicted of any of the rape or kidnapping charges, Green faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison, while the sex abuse count carries a maximum penalty of one to 15 years behind bars.
At least five of the women in the charges were students at USU at the time of the alleged attacks.
Green began classes at USU in 2011 and remained on campus through spring 2016. After graduating, he signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in April 2016. The NFL team cut him in August after learning that he was the subject of multiple sex assault investigations.
After The Tribune's July story, USU conducted an internal investigation into how it handled allegations against Green that were reported to the school, and admitted its policies "fell short."
It has since launched a "Consent Is" campaign, is developing an information-sharing agreement with local law enforcement and community groups, is working on changes to the student code related to confidentiality, and is clarifying mandatory reporting and anonymous reporting policies.
