Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green, charged in five alleged sexual assaults, will remain in jail until December at the earliest.
First District Judge Thomas Willmore on Tuesday set Green's bail hearing for Dec. 13. Green, 22, currently is being held in Cache County jail on a no-bail warrant.
Skye Lazaro, Green's attorney, said Tuesday it was too early to determine whether he'll be released from jail in December.
"I think, right now, the case is too early [and] we don't know enough about the facts to make a determination," said Lazaro, a Salt Lake City-based defense attorney. "That's why we set [the hearing] out a little ways."
Cache County Attorney James Swink said the office will put on "substantial evidence" at December's hearing in favor of keeping Green in jail.
"We assert he's a threat if released on bail given the number of reported sexual assaults," Swink said.
Green was arrested earlier this month in California after being charged with four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of forcible sexual abuse for incidents that occurred in Logan and North Logan between November 2013 and November 2015.
The Cache County attorney's office said it investigated nine separate allegations against Green. One case is still under investigation, Swink said Tuesday.
Four of those alleged victims went to police in 2015, and their stories were reported by The Salt Lake Tribune in July. The charges involve three of those women, plus two women who reported to police since July.
Cache County prosecutors began re-examining the 2015 cases after The Tribune's initial story.
Green began classes at Utah State in 2011. He's since graduated but remained on campus through spring 2016. In April 2016, he signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL team waived him in August after learning that he was the subject of multiple sex assault investigations.