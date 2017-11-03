A Sears store that has been a presence for decades at 754 S. State Street in Salt Lake City will close in January.

Its Sears Auto Center is going by the wayside next month.

Employees of the store were informed of the closure Thursday, when the department chain’s parent company, Sears Holdings, said it was closing 18 Sears and 45 Kmart in late January.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” a company statement said. “We will continue to close some unprofitable stores.”

Noting that the closure timetable keeps the stores open through the holiday season, the Sears Holdings release said eligible employees will receive severance and the opportunity to apply for jobs at company stores that remain open.