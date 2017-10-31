An appeals court is lifting a gag order in a court fight over naming rights between two rival pop-culture conventions.

Organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con said Monday they're taking to social media once again to make their case against rivals in San Diego after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with them.

The panel decided an order barring Salt Lake's social-media posts about the case violated their freedom of speech. San Diego had argued their Utah rival's vigorous online posturing could taint the jury pool.

The order comes as the case heads for trial in late November.

Salt Lake co-founder Bryan Brandenburg says they're going to try crowdfunding to help pay legal bills topping $1 million.

San Diego did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

