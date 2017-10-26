LDS Church Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé dedicated Deseret Industries’ newest thrift store Wednesday night in Riverton.
Caussé and other representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke during a grand opening ceremony at the 12449 S. Creek Meadow Road shop. The Mormon church owns and operates more than 40 of the stores, colloquially known as the DI.
As presiding bishop, Caussé oversees the Salt Lake City-based faith’s facilities and vast business enterprises.
The Riverton store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The store is closed Sundays.