LDS Church Presiding Bishop Gerald Causse will preside over dedication of Deseret Industries’ newest thrift store Wednesday night in Riverton.
The dedication event, at12449 S. Creek Meadow Road, also will see Causse, other Mormon church representatives and DI officials tour the 52,000-square-foot facility’s retail floor, which will be stocked with tens of thousands of clothing items, books, music CDs, furniture, housewares, electronics, toys and other items.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns and operates more than 40 DI stores. Causse, as presiding bishop, oversees the Salt Lake City-based faith’s facilities and vast business enterprises.
Ribbon-cutting for the nonprofit charity’s new Riverton outlet is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. That event, which includes a performance by the Riverton High School Marching Band, kicks off three days of Grand Opening music, workshops and giveaways for customers.
Marketing manager Brooke Yates said the new store will employ 15 staffers and 110 store associates as part of a career-training program intended to help them move on to full-time employment elsewhere in the job market.
“With thousands of items added to the inventory daily, it’s a treasure hunt each time our customers visit,” she said. “We often have people lined up at our doors when we open each morning.”
DI also offers some new items such as suits and dress shirts for men, coats for adults and children, mattresses and bedding, and bed frames, dresser drawers, tables and chairs at low cost.
The Riverton store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The store is closed Sundays.