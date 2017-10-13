(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler U.S shows Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, right, one of Stadler's new TEXRail trains. The company broke ground for a new Stadler plant at 100 S. 5600 W. in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 13. Stadler US is an affiliate of a Swiss railcar-manufacturing company. The project has received a tax incentive from the Governor's Office of Economic Development, which anticipates it will result in the creation of dozens of new, high-paying jobs.