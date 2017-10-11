A Rio Tinto Kennecott employee died Tuesday night, two days after being exposed to sulfur dioxide at the company’s smelter, the company said Wednesday.
Kennecott did not disclose the name of the dead worker.
A company news release said the employee was performing “regular work duties to remove debris from a boiler and was exposed to sulfur dioxide gases.”
Emergency responders treated the victim onsite before he was transferred to an unidentified hospital, where he died Tuesday night.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Kennecott Utah Copper Managing Director Marc Cameron. “Our hearts go out to our colleague’s family at this difficult time. We have lost a valuable employee and dear friend, and this incident will have a lasting impact on all of us.”
He noted that counseling is being provided to company employees and that an internal investigation has been launched.