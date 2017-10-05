Allegiant launched new nonstop air service on Thursday between Ogden and Los Angeles International Airport — and is offering introductory one-way fares as low as $35.
“We’re happy to provide the Ogden community a convenient way to get away their way for less,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president.
The new nonstop service operates twice weekly — on Thursdays and Sundays. Allegiant also offers two other non-stop routes out of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas and Phoenix/Mesa.
“Ogden has experienced great customer satisfaction with Allegiant’s Mesa route for five years and expects the same with this new Los Angeles route,” said Jon Greiner, manager of Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
Seats are limited for the introductory fares, which include taxes and fees. Fares are one way and are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Saturday for travel by Feb. 25. Details are available online at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant is a low-cost carrier that charges extra fees for all luggage, including carry-on baggage.
The airline also offers numerous flights out of Provo. Las Vegas-based Allegiant focuses on linking travelers in small cities to leisure destinations Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country.