“Just in the last eight months we developed the wind tunnel for use by cyclists. We weren’t really set up for that before,” he said. “But this winter is when a lot of cyclists will be developing their equipment and bodies for next year. These people tend to be upwards of middle age and they have money. They want to be strong and healthy and hold onto what they have. So there’s a real need for what we offer. The problem is, they just don’t know what we do.”