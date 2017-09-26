The Bank of Utah is sponsoring a series of events Utah business owners featuring a military analyst and cyber risk consultant.
Ret. Col. Cedrick Leighton, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, will headline the bank’s fall speaker events in Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City and Lehi Tuesday and Wednesday.
Leighton, an analyst for CNN, will speak on what businesses should be doing to protect their data and the risks they face from threats around the world.
The events are:
• Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in Ogden at at a breakfast buffet at Hub 801 Events, 3525 Riverdale Rd.
• Tuesday at noon in Logan at a lunch buffet at the Grove Event Center, 2427 N. Main St.
• Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in Lehi at at a breakfast buffet at the Thanksgiving Point Club House, 3300 Club House Drive.
• Wednesday at noon in Salt Lake City at a lunch buffet at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main St.
Business leaders can register at http://bit.ly/2wSjfQm.