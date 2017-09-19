(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "If a nurse cannot be safely and completely relieved of duty, she must not be relieved of pay," said Brandon King, 43. He said he was fired a year ago after 13 years with Intermountain Healthcare for complaining internally about the pay deductions. King doesn't think it's fair that his former employer docked nurses a half hour's pay each 12-hour shift for a lunch break they often don't take. King took his complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor, which has opened an investigation of Intermountain.