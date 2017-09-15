Utah’s job growth slowed only slightly in August while the state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5 percent, according to a Friday report.
Job growth was 2.8 percent over August of a year ago, an increase of 39,900 positions, the Department of Workforce Services said in its monthly employment report.
“Utah’s labor market continues to grow at a sustainable, moderate pace,” Carrie Mayne, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services, said in a news release. “While the number of unemployed has increased slightly over the last few months, employers continue to add jobs.”
Utah saw a momentary 2.8 percent job growth rate in December of 2016 but a steadier rate below 3 percent was last seen in 2014.
Some 54,600 Utahns were unemployed during the month and actively seeking work. Utah’s jobless rate compares to the national rate of 4.4 percent in July.
Eight of 10 industry groups in Utah showed job increases in August over the same month last year.
The biggest jump was in professional and business services that saw 10,300 new jobs, while utilities were up 6,500 and education and health 6,100. Construction had the fastest growth rate at 6.2 percent.
The natural resources and mining industry lost 700 positions and the information industry — publishing, motion picture and sound recording, telecommunications and couriers and messengers — lost 1,900 positions.