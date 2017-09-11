Logan • Several animal shelters in Utah including the Cache Humane Society have taken in pets from Texas to make sure animal shelters there have room for pets lost or left behind in Hurricane Harvey.

Transfer Coordinator Sadie Smith tells the Standard-Examiner that the seven dogs that arrived to the Logan shelter were pets that were already in the shelter system before the hurricane hit. Paws For Life Utah transported the pets from Texas to Utah and dropped them off at various shelters including Rescue Rovers and West Valley City Animal Services.

Article continues below
Related Article
What a Utah National Guard crew experienced as they rescued people after Hurricane Harvey What a Utah National Guard crew experienced as they rescued people after Hurricane Harvey
‘It’s really hard to find them’: Utah-based nonprofit has tough job of reuniting people and lost pets after Hurricane Harvey ‘It’s really hard to find them’: Utah-based nonprofit has tough job of reuniting people and lost pets after Hurricane Harvey
Huntsmans donate $10 million to flood relief effort in southeast Texas

Executive Director Stacey Frisk says that having seven additional dogs has filled the Logan shelter. They will be ready for adoptions once the veterinarian OKs them after spay and neuter surgeries and they have spent a week with foster families.

Comments