Federal land managers are moving forward with a proposed sale of controversial oil and gas leases in Utah’s San Rafael Swell and on the doorstep of Dinosaur National Monument, the agency announced Friday.
The move comes despite misgivings from Uintah County and National Park Service officials, who fear that energy development would detract from the monument’s scenic allure.
Gov. Gary Herbert had asked the BLM to “re-evaluate” three leases bordering the Utah half of Dinosaur. BLM agreed to “defer” two of the leases, but a third is to be sold along with 74 others at the BLM’s quarterly auction to be held online Dec. 11.
In a decision released on Friday, Kent Hoffman, the BLM’s deputy state director for minerals, said the agency had put adequate conditions on the leases to reduce potential impacts from oil and gas development and to protect nearby natural resources and public lands.
Some of the lands to be leased are within areas that the BLM has been eying for so-called “master leasing plans,” initiated by former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in an effort to more carefully guide oil and gas drilling near national parks and other sensitive areas valued for outdoor recreation and cultural resources, such as ancient rock art and archaeological sites.
But her successor Ryan Zinke has instructed Interior agencies to ease obstacles to energy development on public land and it appears uncompleted master leasing plans are being discarded. Conservation groups slammed Friday’s ruling.
“Issuing oil and gas leases on wilderness-quality lands loved and used by the public, and at the doorsteps to these iconic places continues a disturbing trend to blindly sacrifice our public lands to the fossil fuel industry, without considering impacts to the environment, people or these irreplaceable landscapes,” said Nada Culver, The Wilderness Society’s director of policy and planning.