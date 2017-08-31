FILE - In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. The nation's big bank regulator is faulting itself for failing to address the problems at Wells Fargo before it was too late. The inspector general at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the Comptroller's examiners saw sales problems at Wells Fargo as early as 2010. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)