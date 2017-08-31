Huntsman Corp. has reopened its global headquarters and advanced technology center in The Woodlands, Texas, 30 miles north of Houston, but a company statement said employees are being advised “to avoid coming to work until it is safe to travel by road.”
The company will resume operations Thursday at its manufacturing plant in Conroe, farther north of The Woodlands, while the plant in Port Neches is in “safe shutdown status.” The condition of four other plants is being assessed, the statement added.
Huntsman Corp. is a specialty chemicals company founded by Utah’s Jon Huntsman Sr. His son, Paul Huntsman, is owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.