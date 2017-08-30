A judge is dismissing a federal antitrust case against a Salt Lake City company that’s part of a little-known industry specializing in tracking down heirs to unclaimed inheritances.
U.S. District Judge David Sam decided the business ties identified by prosecutors didn’t necessarily stifle competition.
The Department of Justice declined to comment Tuesday.
Prosecutors had said the firm Kemp & Associates and executive Daniel Mannix conspired with other companies for more than 14 years so they wouldn’t have to compete driving up costs for heirs entitled to the money.
Attorneys for Mannix and the company say they’re grateful for the ruling, and plan to continue providing what they is an important service for people who wouldn’t otherwise know about estates from long-lost relatives.