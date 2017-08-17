Farmers carry a banner with a message that reads in Spanish: "Mexico is better off without NAFTA, Stop! No more abusing the countryside," during a march protesting the North American Free Trade Agreement, in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. More than a thousand farmers from multiple Mexican states marched to protest against the treaty that they has allowed in lower-priced imported grains from the U.S. which farmers say have harmed their ability to make a living. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)