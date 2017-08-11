CHG Healthcare has opened its new employee-friendly headquarters in Midvale consisting of two five-story buildings just off Interstate 15 at 7200 South.
The company that bills itself as the nation’s largest privately held health care staff provider occupies 282,000-square-feet in the buildings that are connected by a glass “People Hub” that includes lounge areas, meeting spaces and dining areas.
The company, founded in 1979, has about 1,400 of its 2,500 employees in Utah.
CHG has won recognition for its employee-oriented culture and its new headquarters features a free health clinic, gym and fitness classes as well as a kitchen that offers healthy food options and a coffee and smoothie bar.
“We’re providing our people with the amenities they deserve and also have space to accommodate our future growth,” CEO Scott Beck said in a news release.
Gardner Co., Okland Construction, MHTN Architects and CCG & Haworth teamed to create the campus.
The buildings are LEED certified as environmental friendly with natural light throughout.
The complex also has a “fun room” with ping-pong tables, arcade games, a pool table and shuffleboard. Outside, there’s a sports court, amphitheater and seating for interactions with other employees and places to work.
CHG was previously located in Cottonwood Heights.