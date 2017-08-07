That could force a return to more typical levels of volatility. Over the last half century, the S&P 500 has had a median 26 days where it fell by at least 1 percent during a year. The worry is that the stock market may not only get back to that level but overshoot it. Stocks are pricier, which raises the risk: One popular measure that compares stock prices to corporate earnings over the prior 10 years says the S&P 500 is at its most expensive level since the dot-com bubble in 2001.