Shelby, who had recently turned back Mumford’s request to be appointed as Koerber’s publicly paid attorney, said a federal judge from outside Utah would be brought in to hear the motions to disqualify all federal judges in Utah. But he also required Mumford to state he would be ready for trial on Aug. 21 and to file a statement with the court saying whether he was taking on Koerber’s latest case for free or was being paid.