Navajo Nation entity starts solar farm amid closing station

Kayenta, Ariz. • A Navajo Nation entity has taken its first step toward generating electricity by starting a solar farm amid the pending closure of a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Arizona.
The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority recently started operating the 27.3-megawatt Kayenta Solar Project near Kayenta, Arizona, The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports.
It is the first large-scale solar energy facility on the reservation.
Solar farm project manager Glenn Steiger said the closing of the Navajo Generating Station is leaving a hole in power generation in the region. "And we know that part of that hole ultimately will be filled with renewable energy, whether it's solar or wind," Steiger said.