Navajo Nation entity starts solar farm amid closing station

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye recently signed a lease extension that will allow the Navajo Generating Station to continue operating through December 2019.

At least 700 jobs at the facility near Page and the coal mine that supplies it won't be immediately lost.

The plant's owners announced in February they would close it because cheaper power from natural gas is readily available.

Steiger said that's why it was time to get the solar farm up and running. "By us constructing and operating this project, it's giving us substantial experience in doing this, knowing full well there's going to be more of this in the near future," he said.

The solar panels are equipped to position flat when wind speeds increase more than 50 mph. He says two weather stations on site monitor wind speed, temperature and humidity.

For now, the project is operated by First Solar Inc. in Tempe, Arizona, and there are plans to bring the controls in house, Steiger said.

The line delivers energy across the reservation and into Arizona, California, New Mexico and Utah.