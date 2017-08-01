Mountain lion shot, killed after it charges police in downtown Salt Lake City

A police officer shot and killed a mountain lion in downtown Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning when the animal charged him, despite having been shot with a tranquilizer dart by a state wildlife officer.

Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said the predator, believed a male 1-2 years old, was first spotted by a Gold Cross ambulance driver about 3 a.m. in the area of 600 East and South Temple.

Police officers located the animal and cornered it between South Temple and 100 South on 500 East.

Shearer said officers waited about an hour for Utah Division of Wildlife personnel to arrive. However, when the lion was shot with the tranquilizer dart at 5:45 a.m., it reacted by charging the nearest police officer.