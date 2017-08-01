Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Mountain lion shot, killed after it charges police in downtown Salt Lake City

By connect
First Published      Updated 6 minutes ago

A police officer shot and killed a mountain lion in downtown Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning when the animal charged him, despite having been shot with a tranquilizer dart by a state wildlife officer.

Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said the predator, believed a male 1-2 years old, was first spotted by a Gold Cross ambulance driver about 3 a.m. in the area of 600 East and South Temple.

Police officers located the animal and cornered it between South Temple and 100 South on 500 East.

Shearer said officers waited about an hour for Utah Division of Wildlife personnel to arrive. However, when the lion was shot with the tranquilizer dart at 5:45 a.m., it reacted by charging the nearest police officer.

"He got within about six feet of our officer, who shot and killed it," Shearer said, noting the officer feared not only for his own life but the safety of the public if the lion escaped.

The officer fired twice, striking the animal both times, police said.

DWR personnel removed the lion's body from the scene.

It was unclear why the lion strayed into downtown.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()