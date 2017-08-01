Newspaper carrier alerts West Valley City homeowner to fire, then continues route

A newspaper carrier saw a West Valley City home on fire and pounded on the door to alert its homeowner, allowing her to escape unharmed early Tuesday morning.

The unknown man then left to finish his deliveries before firefighters could talk with him, shortly after crews arrived to douse the 5:14 a.m. blaze at 4020 W. Dennis Drive (3015 South).

The fire appeared to have begun in the garage and spread into the attached residence. Damages reportedly topped $150,000.

Investigation into the cause of the fire was just beginning, but no injuries were reported, said West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Joe White.