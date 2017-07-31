Former Saratoga Springs police officer arrested, accused of sexual contact with minor

A former Saratoga Springs police officer was booked into Utah County jail last week, after he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor.

Aaron David Rosen, 46, of South Jordan, was booked Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He has since posted bail, according to Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

A man called police after he saw a stranger run out of the house as he was coming home from work Thursday, Cannon said. The stranger had reportedly been at the home with the man's 16-year-old son.

The father got a license plate number from the stranger's car and a description of what the man looked like, and police identified him as Rosen, according to Cannon.