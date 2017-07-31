Quantcast
Former Saratoga Springs police officer arrested, accused of sexual contact with minor

A former Saratoga Springs police officer was booked into Utah County jail last week, after he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor.

Aaron David Rosen, 46, of South Jordan, was booked Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He has since posted bail, according to Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

A man called police after he saw a stranger run out of the house as he was coming home from work Thursday, Cannon said. The stranger had reportedly been at the home with the man's 16-year-old son.

The father got a license plate number from the stranger's car and a description of what the man looked like, and police identified him as Rosen, according to Cannon.

Rosen is a former police officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, who retired about a month ago, Cannon said. Because of his recent employment, the department asked the Sheriff's Office to investigate.

Police interviewed the teen and Rosen, and the former officer employee admitted to "involvement" with the boy, Cannon said.

Rosen and the boy met via social media, Cannon said, and "another aspect" of the case remains under investigation, though the sergeant declined to give further details as to what that aspect is.

Rosen was demoted in 2011 after dropping his pants in front of a female co-worker and then displaying "conduct unbecoming of an officer."

As of Monday night, Rosen had not been formally charged in the case involving the teen.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

Editor's note: Due to conflicting information from police, an earlier version of this story misstated the age of the 16-year-old boy.

 

