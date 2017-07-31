Quantcast
Warring Utah ‘dirty soda’ chains headed for trial

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago

Settlement talks are off for two Utah soda shops fighting over trademark rights to "dirty sodas" spiked with flavor shots.

The Daily Herald newspaper reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2uP0fVn) that a judge has set a seven-day trial for November 2018 in the court battle between soda chains Sodalicious and Swig.

Swig filed a federal trademark lawsuit in 2015 claiming Sodalicious ripped off the increasingly profitable concept of calling sugary drinks with extra flavor shots "dirty."

Sodalicious is pushing back, saying the word is a common drink moniker and they've done nothing wrong.

