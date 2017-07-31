Salt Lake City mayor calls downtown’s ‘cultural core’ a gem in the Intermountain West

"Arts are a critical piece to the success of our city," Biskupski said at a news conference unveiling the leading group. "Without question, Salt Lake City is the cultural core of not only Utah but of the Intermountain West."

The city and county created a special taxing district that directs a portion of the money raised over the next 20 years to the cultural core — which includes City Creek Center — back into the area for arts.

"We know the arts improve our economy," Biskupski said. "Our local business owners in Salt Lake City have let us know it is their No. 1 reason why they stay in Salt Lake City."

The groups have been working since the inception of the program in 2010 to study how to create so-called arts "corridors" in the area downtown that would attract visitors.

The tax boundaries are different from the cultural core boundaries. The boundaries for money raised don't include The Gateway mall, and begin at 200 West and run to 200 East. The tax boundaries begin at South Temple and run to 400 South, while the cultural core includes North Temple.

The city and county agreed to cap the revenue used for the program at a combined total of $500,000 annually.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams called the area a "canvas," and added, "What we do here will create a wonderful experience for the entire region."

Downtown Salt Lake City Presents announced Monday it was searching for an artistic director to help with the effort.

