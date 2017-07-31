State Charter School Board member resigns

St. George resident cites difficulty with commute to Salt Lake City, health issues as reasons for resignation.

A member of Utah's State Charter School Board has stepped down, citing time constraints and difficulty attending meetings.

Greg Haws, who joined the charter board last year, resigned his seat on July 24 during a personal conversation with board chairwoman Kristen Elinkowski.

Haws said he has missed board meetings because of the commute to Salt Lake City from St. George — where he resides for roughly half the year — and expected more absences due to an upcoming surgery.

"I talked to them and said maybe the public would be better served if there was somebody who is more available," Haws said Monday. "I served for a year and tried my best."