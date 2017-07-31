State auditor says recorder’s office may have violated county’s anti-nepotism rules

"We believe the Chief Deputy Recorder now lacks authority regarding the financial oversight of the Recorder's Office," Dougall wrote.

County Council Chairman Steve DeBry said Dougall's review could spur action as early as Tuesday, depending on findings by attorneys who were studying the matter.

"We're looking at it to see what in fact we should or shouldn't do based on that letter," DeBry said. "We want to make sure the continuity and functionality of the recorder's office continues until" Ott is replaced.

The central committee of the Salt Lake County Republican Party will meet Aug. 17 to choose Ott's temporary replacement.

Dougall also said Ott's office appears to have violated the county's anti-nepotism ordinance when it hired a woman Ott identified as his fiancée. Dougall wrote that other high-ranking employees should have known Ott "appears to have cohabited" with his exempt secretary, Karmen Sanone.

Sanone was hired two days after Ott's 2014 re-election, during a time of interest to attorneys involved in an ongoing court case that will decide who is his guardian as he suffers from a permanent mental incapacity. Sanone was hired by Dole, who said she was bringing Sanone on board at Ott's request.

"We believe it was inappropriate for the Recorder and Chief Deputy Recorder to allow [Sanone's] employment to continue in the manner that it did," Dougall wrote.

Dougall's findings come a year after county officials wrote Ott to say his apparent relationship with Sanone may have violated the same anti-nepotism ordinance.

"It is my recommendation that you remove Ms. Sanone from your direct or indirect line of supervision effective immediately," Michael Ongkiko, county human resources division director, wrote Ott April 6, 2016. Ott didn't respond to the letter, Ongkiko said Monday.

Emails obtained by The Tribune showed Dole wrote county human resources officials on Nov. 5, 2014, to say that Ott wanted to hire Sanone, effective the next day. The emails also showed, and Dougall's letter noted, that the two women communicated frequently. Sanone was involved in various high-level tasks in the office such as budgeting and lobbying legislators.

County ordinance seeks to outlaw county officers from hiring their relatives, and it defines relative as a "household member."

Sanone has been variously identified as Ott's girlfriend, fiancée, caretaker and longtime friend both by him in past court documents and by her in recent, shifting statements as she has responded to reports of Ott's well-being over the past seven weeks.

In a December 2010 affidavit Ott filed in support of Sanone in an estate case following the death of her former husband, Ott identified Sanone as his fiancée.

On June 7, the day Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams called for Ott's resignation, Sanone told The Tribune she and Ott "had a long-term friendship." Asked whether she and Ott were in a romantic relationship, Sanone said, "Nope."

But she told The Tribune in July she helped control his personal finances since before 2014 because "I think most couples do it that way."