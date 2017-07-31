Run for fun in Lehi and send goats to refugees in Jordan

Run 4 Refugees, a charity race event started by Lehi locals, is again raising funds and this year's recipients will get goats.

The event includes a 5K and 10K race, as well as a family and kid friendly 1-mile run/walk. The race will be held at Skyridge High School, 3000 N. Center Street, in Lehi, on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Four hundred vulnerable families in northern Jordan have been selected to receive two milk-producing goats. They can produce milk products, such as butter and cheese, and sell some of their product for a small source of income.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to Lifting Hands International (LHI), a grassroots nonprofit organization, and to their Gather for Goats project.