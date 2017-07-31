Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Run for fun in Lehi and send goats to refugees in Jordan

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 30 minutes ago

Run 4 Refugees, a charity race event started by Lehi locals, is again raising funds and this year's recipients will get goats.

The event includes a 5K and 10K race, as well as a family and kid friendly 1-mile run/walk. The race will be held at Skyridge High School, 3000 N. Center Street, in Lehi, on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Four hundred vulnerable families in northern Jordan have been selected to receive two milk-producing goats. They can produce milk products, such as butter and cheese, and sell some of their product for a small source of income.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to Lifting Hands International (LHI), a grassroots nonprofit organization, and to their Gather for Goats project.

"Many people don't know how they can assist in this global refugee crisis," said Stephanie Gardner, a Run 4 Refugees race founder. "But thanks to our partnership with LHI, people can now do something that will directly help and support a refugee family in Jordan."

The support from the community made last year's Run 4 Refugees race a success with 300 runners raising $7,500 for various charities, Gardner said. This year they expect 700 runners.

Registration is $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K, the kid-friendly 1 mile walk/run is free. Register on line at www.run4refugees.com/register.

With only one employee and an army of volunteers, LHI offers several ways to serve refugees. Locally, humanitarian donations are collected, sorted, and packed into containers then shipped directly to refugee camps in Jordan and Lebanon.

For volunteers who can commit to at least 30 days and are financially self-sufficient, LHI also provides opportunities to serve refugees encamped in Serres, Greece.

For more information visit http://www.liftinghandsinternational.org.

— by Christopher Smart

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()