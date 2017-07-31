Quantcast
Body found last month in Jordan River is that of West Jordan woman, police say

A body found last month in the Jordan River has been identified as a West Jordan woman.

The body of 44-year-old Zephera Smith was pulled from the river in Taylorsville on July 21, the Unified Police Department announced Monday.

A cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner's office, said UPD Detective Ken Hansen, noting that toxicology test results are still pending.

He said the woman, who is married, was last seen earlier on the day her body was found.

Hansen said she had not been reported missing.

As to why she may have been near the river, Hansen said, "She's been known to walk a lot."

He did not immediately know how far she lived from the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

The body was spotted near 4500 South at about 1:10 p.m. on July 21, by a group walking along the Parkway Trail, police have said.

