FBI: Reward has been paid to tipsters in arrest of Lyle Jeffs

The FBI has paid out a $50,000 reward to two people who provided information that led to the June 14 arrest of Lyle Jeffs, who had absconded a year earlier while awaiting trial in a federal food stamp fraud case.

The reward money was divided proportionally between the two unnamed recipients, based on their level of assistance, the FBI said Monday.

Jeffs, 57, believed to be a leader of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), was on pre-trial release when he fled from home confinement in Salt Lake City on June 18, 2016.

In early July, two men spotted Jeffs pawning tools at a Yankton, South Dakota business, according to the FBI. One of them spotted Jeffs a second time on July 23 and became suspicious, partly because Jeffs was wearing layers of clothing, a hat and sunglasses, indoors. The tipster thought to note the partial license plate of the vehicle Jeffs was driving. That information was given to law enforcement and triggered an extensive search in the area, the FBI said.