Search for missing West Bountiful man suspended

After a week-long search for a 74-year-old West Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day, police have called off their efforts to find him.

West Bountiful Police Chief Todd Hixon said Monday that while searchers found John Darrell Page 2005 Ford Explorer over the weekend, there was no trace of Page.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound man, who has gray hair and hazel eyes, was wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, blue cap and blue jeans when last seen at a Maverik convenience story in Centerville.

Searches were made through the weekend, including rescue teams from Tooele, Davis, Utah and Box Elder counties on the ground, and in the air two planes and a state helicopter. Search dogs and more than 200 volunteers also helped, Hixon said.