Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Search for missing West Bountiful man suspended

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

After a week-long search for a 74-year-old West Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day, police have called off their efforts to find him.

West Bountiful Police Chief Todd Hixon said Monday that while searchers found John Darrell Page 2005 Ford Explorer over the weekend, there was no trace of Page.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound man, who has gray hair and hazel eyes, was wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, blue cap and blue jeans when last seen at a Maverik convenience story in Centerville.

Searches were made through the weekend, including rescue teams from Tooele, Davis, Utah and Box Elder counties on the ground, and in the air two planes and a state helicopter. Search dogs and more than 200 volunteers also helped, Hixon said.

Police say Page is an avid gun enthusiast known to frequent area shooting ranges.

He does not have any known health issues.

Anyone with information on Page is asked to call WBPD at 801-298-6000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()