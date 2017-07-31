Utah Board of Education to hear appeal by closed West Valley charter for teen mothers

A West Valley charter school for pregnant teens and young mothers has one last chance to keep its doors open.

Members of the Utah Board of Education will hear an appeal by Kairos Academy, board spokeswoman Emilie Wheeler said Monday, following the termination of the charter school in July by the State Charter School Board.

Wheeler said state school board chairman Mark Huntsman is currently in the process of selecting a panel of board members to hear the school's appeal and that a hearing date has not yet been set.

"We want to do this in a timely fashion in order to ensure the students have appropriate educational options to start the school year," Wheeler said.