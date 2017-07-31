Woman dies, man critical after motorcycle-car crash in Box Elder County

A woman died and a man was in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with a car making a left-hand turn into their path Sunday in northern Utah's Box Elder County.

The Utah Highway Patrol withheld the identities of the couple pending notification of next of kin.

The motorcycle, operated by the man with the woman as his passenger, was southbound on State Route 38 near Deweyville, when a northbound car turned in front of the bike at the intersection with SR-102. The collision propelled both victims from the bike and onto the asphalt.

The woman, who suffered severe head injuries, was pronounced dead at Tremonton Hospital. The male was flown by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, where he remained on Monday.