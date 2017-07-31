Utah man who killed his ex-wife’s husband sentenced to prison term of 21 years to life

"If I would have been home," the woman said, "I would have been dead also. My husband took my bullet."

As she clutched an engagement photo of herself and her late husband, Joy Sidwell sat at the witness stand and told Judge Derek Pullan that she only had the chance to be married to Mike Sidwell for three years. He was a sweet, kind man, who loved his family, she said, and cared for her 5-year-old granddaughter as if she were his own.

In fact, on the day he was shot and killed, Mike Sidwell had been at his townhouse watching the young child as Lee went door-to-door with a shotgun and handgun, searching for his ex-wife.

When Mike Sidwell tried to stop Lee from entering the apartment, Lee fired a handgun twice and killed the man before searching the apartment for his ex-wife.

Joy Sidwell said her granddaughter watched the violent encounter, and still has nightmares about it.

"She's still scared in her house," the woman cried. "... She's afraid that bad man is going to come back and kill her. How is she supposed to cope with this stuff?"

After hearing Sidwell's family's pleas for a long sentence, the judge ordered Lee to spend up to life in prison on Monday and ordered all counts to run consecutively.

In June, Lee pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony stalking and third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child. Other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Pullan sentenced Lee to serve indeterminate terms of 15 years to life for the murder, five-to-life for the burglary, one-to-15 years for stalking and a term of up to five years for the domestic violence count, for a total sentence of 21 years to life.

As he was led into the courtroom on Monday, Lee smirked at his ex-wife before taking a seat next to his attorneys. He offered an apology to her and to his granddaughter, saying he was "deeply troubled" that she witnessed such violence. He also offered thanks to the prosecutors, his attorneys and the judge for "being so kind to me."

He ended his remarks by saying, "I wish Joy would be a little more understanding with me," which was met by gasps from the gallery and an admonition from the judge to the audience.

Most of those who spoke at Lee's sentencing had harsh words for the man, calling him "selfish," "cruel" and an "evil man" who killed someone whose life mattered.

The victim's daughter, AuBree Barnes, said Monday that she wished Lee would be forced to have a picture of her father hanging in his jail cell as a reminder of all the pain he has caused.

"I hope prison becomes a miserable hell for you," Barnes said. "… You know, Fred, I don't hate a lot of people. But you are definitely one of them."

Only one person spoke in Lee's defense — his daughter, Amanda Lee, who told the judge that her father suffered a brain injury when he was younger and isn't "wired right."