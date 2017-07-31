West Valley City mall stabbing victim said in improved condition

A West Valley City mall food court employee, stabbed repeatedly during a weekend fight with three suspected gang members, was in improved condition Monday.

West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the victim — in his early-20s but whose identity was withheld — had undergone surgery and his condition, initially critical, had been stabilized as of Monday.

The victim was handing out food samples just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Valley Fair Mall when the three suspects, ages 18, 19 and 21, approached him. An altercation broke out, ending when the trio allegedly stabbed the employee multiple times in the back and attempted to flee.