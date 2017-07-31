SLCPD: Woman remains critical after fiery weekend crash that killed husband, other man

A 77-year-old woman, the only survivor of a fiery weekend crash that killed her husband and another man over the weekend in east-central Salt Lake City, remained in critical condition Monday.

Salt Lake City police said that 34-year-old Fernando Jiminez-Martinez, of West Jordan, was dead at the scene of the 3 p.m. Friday accident. Jeoffry Dahl, 77, died at the hospital later Saturday, police confirmed.

Dahl was driving an SUV that slammed into the back of Jiminez-Martinez's smaller car at the intersection of 100 East and 500 South. The impact propelled the car nearly two blocks and into a steel pole near a TRAX light rail line, where the vehicle erupted in flames.