Utah forecast: Triple-digit temperatures head as hot, dry high pressure system moves in

Utah's prolonged spell of thunderstorms and rain showers are over, at least for the week ahead.

You can credit the return of hot temperatures -- flirting with 100 degrees along the Wasatch Front and will into the triple digits in southern Utah -- to a high pressure system locking in over the Great Basin. The National Weather Service says this dry, northerly ridge will bake the region through Friday.

But in our desert state we can take comfort because it's a "dry heat," right? Hmm. It's dry inside a microwave, too.

The forecast is just plain hot: Salt Lake City, in the upper-90s Monday, will come close to or top 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday; in Utah's Dixie, St George -- 104 on Monday -- hits 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.