Two arrested for allegedly stealing Utah Highway Patrol vehicle

A man and woman were arrested twice within a short period Sunday, first for allegedly stealing a car and then for taking off in a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle where they had been placed in handcuffs pending transportation to a jail.

A UHP news release says the pair — a 28-year-old West Valley City man and a 32-year-old Kearns woman — were traveling east on Interstate 80 in a stolen car when the vehicle went off the road about 9:30 a.m. and rolled several times.

When a trooper arrived about 10 minutes later at the accident site, about 20 miles east of Wendover, the two were loading personal belongings into the truck of motorists who had stopped to assist them, according to the news release. The release says the car had been reported stolen so the trooper arrested the two, cuffed their hands behind their backs and placed them in his vehicle.