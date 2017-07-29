Utah congressional candidate Herrod apologizes for behavior over speeding ticket

A former state lawmaker who is running for a congressional seat has apologized for his behavior after he received a speeding ticket earlier this year, KSTU-TV reported.

Chris Herrod, who is running to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district, was stopped on Feb. 9 for driving 79 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 15, the station said.

In a police recording of the stop, Herrod tells the trooper: "I'm a former legislator that was honored. I'm happy to go on my credibility," according to KSTU.

During a court hearing in April about the speeding ticket, Herrod questioned the trooper's discretion of issuing a ticket at that rate of speed and began to dive into what he saw as a "policy issue," the station reported.