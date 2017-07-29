Police find missing Gunnison teenager, arrest one adult suspect in ‘complicated scheme’

Police on Saturday announced they had arrested one person and are considering charges against multiple people after a missing Gunnison teenager was found in a Cedar City apartment.

After her shift at work on Thursday night, the 17-year-old girl went to the Gunnison Valley High School to connect to the WiFi and make a call, according to police, who said she left her bike at the football field and left with "adult suspects," according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Gunnison Valley Police Department. Police have not released how many adults were involved, nor the teen's relationship to them.