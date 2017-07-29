Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Police find missing Gunnison teenager, arrest one adult suspect in ‘complicated scheme’

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Police on Saturday announced they had arrested one person and are considering charges against multiple people after a missing Gunnison teenager was found in a Cedar City apartment.

After her shift at work on Thursday night, the 17-year-old girl went to the Gunnison Valley High School to connect to the WiFi and make a call, according to police, who said she left her bike at the football field and left with "adult suspects," according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Gunnison Valley Police Department. Police have not released how many adults were involved, nor the teen's relationship to them.

The girl was reported missing Friday, but was found "safe" that night in an apartment complex in Cedar City, police said.

Police found "several suspects complicit in taking [her] out of the Gunnison Valley area and away from her custodial parent," according to the news release.

Local and federal officers are investigating a "complicated scheme the conspirators concocted" to hide the teenager in Cedar City, the release said. One person has been booked into Sanpete County jail, and officers are considering multiple charges against additional suspects.

Calls to police on Saturday for more information were not immediately returned.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @Tiffany_mf

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()