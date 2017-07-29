Police, friends search for missing 30-year-old who disappeared under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Hundreds of volunteers on Saturday searched Salt Lake City for a missing 30-year-old man.

Swenson was last seen Tuesday afternoon in American Fork. The car he was driving was found unoccupied on Wednesday morning at Park View Elementary, 970 Emery Street (1150 West), in Salt Lake City, according to American Fork police Sgt. Adam Stowers.

In addition to the car being found in an unexpected location, police called the circumstances "suspicious" because Swenson missed an appointment in Salt Lake City and turned his phone off.

Also, prior to leaving for his appointment, Swenson "wasn't acting like himself," family members reported to the police.