Kids can race across Tour of Utah’s daily finish lines; Boys and Girls Club youth receive free helmets to promote the invitation

Kids at the Lied Boys and Girls Club in Salt Lake City each received a bike helmet donated by UnitedHealthcare Friday, a gift to help encourage them and their families to participate in Tour of Utah kids' events.

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team members helped fit the helmets to each child, and gave lessons in helmet and bike safety and tips for the best stretches and exercises to do before an event. The kids were invited to decorate their helmets with stickers and decals.

Each day of the tour, which begins Monday, kids ages 5 to 12 can race their bikes across the finish line.